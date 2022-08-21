Vice FM to visit U.N. headquarters for briefings on N.K. policy
SEOUL, Aug. 21 (Yonhap) -- Second Vice Foreign Minister Lee Do-hoon will visit the U.N. headquarters this week to offer briefings on the government's policy on North Korea, including President Yoon Suk-yeol's "audacious plan" calling for denuclearization in exchange for economic aid, the ministry said Sunday.
Lee will visit New York from Sunday to Thursday for meetings with Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed; Under-Secretary-General and High Representative for Disarmament Affairs Izumi Nakamitsu; UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell; and U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the ministry said.
Yoon unveiled the "audacious plan" in his Liberation Day address, offering to carry out massive food assistance and infrastructure projects in the North if Pyongyang demonstrates its commitment to denuclearization.
North Korea has reacted negatively, calling the proposal the "height of absurdity."
(END)
-
(LEAD) Bill Gates calls for S. Korea to play leading role in global health cooperation
-
DP warns Yoon's Liberation Day speech will give 'wrong signal' to Japan
-
(LEAD) Ex-ruling party chief files another lawsuit against leadership switch
-
Ex-ruling party chair takes swipe at Yoon amid legal action over leadership switch
-
(LEAD) DP drops party charter revision proposal
-
Ex-ruling party chair takes swipe at Yoon amid legal action over leadership switch
-
(LEAD) Ex-ruling party chief files another lawsuit against leadership switch
-
(LEAD) Yoon pledges to improve ties with Japan, offers economic aid in exchange for N.K. denuclearization
-
(LEAD) DP drops party charter revision proposal
-
DP set on approving controversial 'bulletproof' party charter
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases fall below 130,000; death toll hits 3-month high
-
Son Heung-min held scoreless for 3rd straight match with all-Korean showdown foiled
-
BTS, BLACKPINK nominated for 2022 MTV VMAs' group of year
-
S. Korean lawmakers leave for U.S. visit
-
(LEAD) Presidential Archives raided twice in one day by prosecutors probing Moon gov't suspicions