Rallies to be banned around ex-President Moon's home
SEOUL, Aug. 21 (Yonhap) -- Rallies around the home of former President Moon Jae-in will be banned starting Monday as the Presidential Security Service expanded the guard zone for the former president amid persistent noisy and menacing protests.
The decision to ban rallies within 300 meters from Moon's home in Yangsan, about 310 kilometers southeast of Seoul, came after President Yoon Suk-yeol ordered the secret service to consider strengthening security for his predecessor following a suggestion from National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo.
Since Moon left office in May after a five-year term, his home has been plagued day and night by raucous loudspeaker demonstrations by right-wing protesters and YouTubers opposed to the way he ran the country.
Last week, one protester was arrested after making threats with a box cutter in front of Moon's home.
"We expanded and redesignated the guard zone around former President Moon's private residence," the security service said. "This measure was taken in consideration of a need to strengthen security for the former president as even fake guns and box cutters appeared in demonstrations and rallies."
The service also plans to beef up inspection of visitors and traffic control in the area.
Yoon's decision to strengthen security for Moon could be seen as a measure to promote national unity amid low approval ratings. Earlier this year, he came under fire for making remarks to the effect that rallies around Moon's home should be tolerated as protests around the current presidential office were also allowed.
mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(LEAD) Bill Gates calls for S. Korea to play leading role in global health cooperation
-
DP warns Yoon's Liberation Day speech will give 'wrong signal' to Japan
-
(LEAD) Ex-ruling party chief files another lawsuit against leadership switch
-
Ex-ruling party chair takes swipe at Yoon amid legal action over leadership switch
-
(LEAD) DP drops party charter revision proposal
-
Ex-ruling party chair takes swipe at Yoon amid legal action over leadership switch
-
(LEAD) Ex-ruling party chief files another lawsuit against leadership switch
-
(LEAD) Yoon pledges to improve ties with Japan, offers economic aid in exchange for N.K. denuclearization
-
(LEAD) DP drops party charter revision proposal
-
DP set on approving controversial 'bulletproof' party charter
-
Son Heung-min held scoreless for 3rd straight match with all-Korean showdown foiled
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases fall below 130,000; death toll hits 3-month high
-
BTS, BLACKPINK nominated for 2022 MTV VMAs' group of year
-
S. Korean lawmakers leave for U.S. visit
-
(LEAD) Presidential Archives raided twice in one day by prosecutors probing Moon gov't suspicions