S. Korean FM expresses concerns over EV tax incentives during call with U.S. counterpart: source
SEOUL, Aug. 21 (Yonhap) -- Seoul's top diplomat conveyed to his Washington counterpart concerns over a new U.S law excluding electric vehicles built outside North America from tax breaks during their recent phone conversation, a diplomatic source said Sunday.
Per the source, South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin broached the topic in his call with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken last Friday.
The US$430 billion bill, called the Inflation Reduction Act, was signed into law by U.S. President Joe Biden last Tuesday. It calls for expanding tax subsidies for electric vehicle (EV) buyers, but only for EVs assembled in North America.
The bill also has provisions intended to bar EVs from receiving the benefits if they are equipped with batteries or battery components made using minerals from China.
Major South Korean automakers, including Hyundai Motor Co. and Kia Corp., have voiced concerns over the act, as they make their flagship EVs, such as the IONIQ 5 and EV6, at domestic plants and ship them overseas.
Flagship EV models for the two companies have been gaining traction in the U.S. market in recent years.
According to the source, Park told Blinken that South Korean automakers are worried about the new law and asked for flexible implementation by the U.S.
Following the conversation, the foreign ministry and the state department each issued a press release, but neither disclosed any discussion of the act.
But on the same day, Park told the National Assembly's committee on foreign affairs that he was aware of South Korean companies' concerns about the new U.S. act and that he had let the U.S. know "through various channels."
Park also noted that the Inflation Reduction Act may violate the South Korea-U.S. Free Trade Agreement and the most-favored-nation treatment principle under the World Trade Organization agreements.
(END)
-
(LEAD) Bill Gates calls for S. Korea to play leading role in global health cooperation
-
DP warns Yoon's Liberation Day speech will give 'wrong signal' to Japan
-
(LEAD) Ex-ruling party chief files another lawsuit against leadership switch
-
Ex-ruling party chair takes swipe at Yoon amid legal action over leadership switch
-
(LEAD) DP drops party charter revision proposal
-
Ex-ruling party chair takes swipe at Yoon amid legal action over leadership switch
-
(LEAD) Ex-ruling party chief files another lawsuit against leadership switch
-
(LEAD) Yoon pledges to improve ties with Japan, offers economic aid in exchange for N.K. denuclearization
-
(LEAD) DP drops party charter revision proposal
-
DP set on approving controversial 'bulletproof' party charter
-
Son Heung-min held scoreless for 3rd straight match with all-Korean showdown foiled
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases stay above 110,000
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases fall below 130,000; death toll hits 3-month high
-
BTS, BLACKPINK nominated for 2022 MTV VMAs' group of year
-
N.K. advises people not to eat dirty food washed away in flood waters