(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Aug. 22)

It is questionable if Yoon's reforms will recede from his initial intention. He said in a press conference that the government could not unilaterally push labor, education and pension reforms. He added that they are a supra-partisan issue to be resolved based on the careful analysis of public opinion. On the presidential campaign trail, he pledged strong labor reform. In an address to the National Assembly in May, he said that if the government cannot reform labor now, the Korean society's sustainability would be threatened. These comments are some distance from earlier remarks.