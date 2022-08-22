(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Aug. 22)

What's worrisome is that Pyongyang shows no signs of stopping its military provocations. The North test-fired two cruise missiles toward the West Sea on Wednesday, the same day Yoon held a press conference marking his 100th day in office. It might continue to launch ballistic missiles in protest of the resumption of the South Korea-U.S. joint military drill, known as the Ulchi Freedom Shield (UFS), which is scheduled for Aug. 22 to Sept. 1. No one can rule out the possibility of the North conducting its seventh nuclear test anytime soon.