(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Aug. 22)

On Friday, the prosecution searched the Presidential Archives to look for evidence of wrongdoing in the previous administration's early shutdown of the Wolseng-1 nuclear reactor and the government's forcible repatriation of two North Korean defectors. The first raid over the suspicious shutdown of the reactor was carried out by investigators from the Daejeon District Prosecutors' Office, while the second raid was conducted by investigators from the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office. It is very rare for the prosecution to carry out a search and seizure on the Presidential Archives twice a day.