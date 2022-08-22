Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Aug. 22 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Aug. 22.
Korean-language dailies
-- State auditor investigates Moon's anti-nuclear policy opposed by top decision-making body (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Yoon to appoint welfare, education ministers soon (Kookmin Daily)
-- 79 pct of MZ generation hate China: survey (Donga Ilbo)
-- Yoon beefs up presidential office with new aide appointments (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Taiwan emerges as new battleground between U.S., China (Segye Times)
-- Delivery app becomes platform that brings up inflation (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Koreans uphold security sovereignty over THAAD, oppose escalating tensions with China (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Prosecutors widen investigation into former Moon administration (Hankyoreh)
-- No strategy in sight despite shaky relations between S. Korea, China (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Super collectors to gather in Seoul for Frieze Art Fair (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Korean investors at risk of paying taxes on overseas profits due to tax loopholes (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Yoon makes three appointments (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Amid crumbling popularity, Yoon shakes up personnel (Korea Herald)
-- Samsung, SK seek support for Busan's World Expo bid (Korea Times)
(END)
-
BTS, BLACKPINK nominated for 2022 MTV VMAs' group of year
-
(LEAD) Bill Gates calls for S. Korea to play leading role in global health cooperation
-
DP warns Yoon's Liberation Day speech will give 'wrong signal' to Japan
-
(LEAD) Ex-ruling party chief files another lawsuit against leadership switch
-
Ex-ruling party chair takes swipe at Yoon amid legal action over leadership switch
-
Ex-ruling party chair takes swipe at Yoon amid legal action over leadership switch
-
(LEAD) Ex-ruling party chief files another lawsuit against leadership switch
-
(LEAD) Yoon pledges to improve ties with Japan, offers economic aid in exchange for N.K. denuclearization
-
(LEAD) DP drops party charter revision proposal
-
DP set on approving controversial 'bulletproof' party charter
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases stay above 110,000
-
N.K. advises people not to eat dirty food washed away in flood waters
-
Son Heung-min held scoreless for 3rd straight match with all-Korean showdown foiled
-
(LEAD) Rallies to be banned around ex-President Moon's home
-
S. Korea's chip exports to China jump nearly 13 times, biggest gain over last 2 decades: report