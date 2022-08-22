Korean-language dailies

-- State auditor investigates Moon's anti-nuclear policy opposed by top decision-making body (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Yoon to appoint welfare, education ministers soon (Kookmin Daily)

-- 79 pct of MZ generation hate China: survey (Donga Ilbo)

-- Yoon beefs up presidential office with new aide appointments (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Taiwan emerges as new battleground between U.S., China (Segye Times)

-- Delivery app becomes platform that brings up inflation (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Koreans uphold security sovereignty over THAAD, oppose escalating tensions with China (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Prosecutors widen investigation into former Moon administration (Hankyoreh)

-- No strategy in sight despite shaky relations between S. Korea, China (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Super collectors to gather in Seoul for Frieze Art Fair (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Korean investors at risk of paying taxes on overseas profits due to tax loopholes (Korea Economic Daily)

