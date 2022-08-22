Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SEOUL, Aug. 22 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Aug. 22.

Korean-language dailies
-- State auditor investigates Moon's anti-nuclear policy opposed by top decision-making body (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Yoon to appoint welfare, education ministers soon (Kookmin Daily)
-- 79 pct of MZ generation hate China: survey (Donga Ilbo)
-- Yoon beefs up presidential office with new aide appointments (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Taiwan emerges as new battleground between U.S., China (Segye Times)
-- Delivery app becomes platform that brings up inflation (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Koreans uphold security sovereignty over THAAD, oppose escalating tensions with China (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Prosecutors widen investigation into former Moon administration (Hankyoreh)
-- No strategy in sight despite shaky relations between S. Korea, China (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Super collectors to gather in Seoul for Frieze Art Fair (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Korean investors at risk of paying taxes on overseas profits due to tax loopholes (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Yoon makes three appointments (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Amid crumbling popularity, Yoon shakes up personnel (Korea Herald)
-- Samsung, SK seek support for Busan's World Expo bid (Korea Times)
