Yoon's approval rating inches up for 2nd week
SEOUL, Aug. 22 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol's approval rating rose for the second straight week, a poll showed Monday, in a positive sign that his rating may be recovering from unusual lows following his pledge to listen to the people in a press conference marking his first 100 days in office.
In the poll of 2,011 voters conducted by Realmeter from Tuesday to Friday, 32.2 percent gave a positive assessment of his job, up 1.8 percentage points from the previous week. It marked the second straight week in which his approval rating rose after edging up to 30.4 percent from 29.3 percent a week earlier.
Yoon's disapproval rating slipped 1.4 percentage points to 65.8 percent.
"We will have to monitor for another week or two to determine whether it is a solid recovery but at least the ratings have hit the lowest point in the short term," the pollster said.
Yoon, who began his term with an approval rating of about 50 percent, has seen the figure tumble to below 30 percent amid an unpopular policy proposal and criticism on his personnel picks for the presidential office and the government.
In a press conference marking his 100 days in office, Yoon said he will humbly uphold the public sentiment and will thoroughly look into the various problems that have been raised.
The favorability ratings for Yoon's People Power Party rose 1.8 percentage points to 37.6 percent, snapping a three-week decline and narrowing its gap with the main opposition Democratic Party, whose rating fell 2.7 percentage points to 44.4 percent.
The poll has a margin of plus or minus 2.2 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level.
mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS, BLACKPINK nominated for 2022 MTV VMAs' group of year
-
(LEAD) Bill Gates calls for S. Korea to play leading role in global health cooperation
-
DP warns Yoon's Liberation Day speech will give 'wrong signal' to Japan
-
(LEAD) Ex-ruling party chief files another lawsuit against leadership switch
-
Ex-ruling party chair takes swipe at Yoon amid legal action over leadership switch
-
Ex-ruling party chair takes swipe at Yoon amid legal action over leadership switch
-
(LEAD) Ex-ruling party chief files another lawsuit against leadership switch
-
(LEAD) Yoon pledges to improve ties with Japan, offers economic aid in exchange for N.K. denuclearization
-
(LEAD) DP drops party charter revision proposal
-
DP set on approving controversial 'bulletproof' party charter
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases stay above 110,000
-
N.K. advises people not to eat dirty food washed away in flood waters
-
(LEAD) Rallies to be banned around ex-President Moon's home
-
S. Korea's chip exports to China jump nearly 13 times, biggest gain over last 2 decades: report
-
(3rd LD) Yoon replaces senior press affairs secretary