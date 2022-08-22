Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Monday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 August 22, 2022

SEOUL, Aug. 22 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 30/25 Cloudy 40

Incheon 29/25 Cloudy 40

Suwon 31/24 Cloudy 30

Cheongju 32/24 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 31/23 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 31/23 Cloudy 40

Gangneung 32/23 Sunny 20

Jeonju 32/24 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 32/24 Sunny 0

Jeju 31/25 Cloudy 20

Daegu 32/20 Cloudy 20

Busan 30/22 Sunny 0

