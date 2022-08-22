Go to Contents Go to Navigation

BLACKPINK's 'As If It's Your Last' video tops 1.2 bln YouTube views

All News 09:22 August 22, 2022

SEOUL, Aug. 22 (Yonhap) -- The music video for K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's 2017 hit song "As If It's Your Last" has surpassed 1.2 billion views on YouTube.

YG Entertainment said Monday the video passed the threshold at about 7 p.m. the previous day, five years and a month after it was uploaded on the global video sharing service.

This increased to five the total number of BLACKPINK videos that have garnered more than 1.2 billion views, including "Ddu-du Ddu-du," "Kill This Love" and "Boombayah."

With an addictive rhythm and romantic lyrics, "As If It's Your Last" was included on YouTube's Global Top 25 Songs of the Summer for 2017.

The video for the group's new single "Pink Venom" broke 100 million views in just 29 hours after it was unveiled Friday.

This image provided by YG Entertainment on Aug. 22, 2022, shows K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's "As If It's Your Last" has surpassed 1.2 billion views on YouTube. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

