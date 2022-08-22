Lee Jung-jae's directorial debut 'Hunt' tops box office for 2 straight weekends
SEOUL, Aug. 22 (Yonhap) -- "Hunt," the directorial debut of Lee Jung-jae of "Squid Game," has topped the local box office for the second consecutive weekend, data showed Monday.
The espionage film, released on Aug. 10, drew 714,000 viewers from Friday to Sunday, taking the No. 1 spot at the South Korean box office on its second weekend, according to the data by the Korean Film Council.
Its cumulative total reached 3.04 million admissions as of Sunday, becoming the third most-watched Korean movie in 2022, following the action comedy "The Roundup" and the historical war film "Hansan: Rising Dragon."
"Hunt" is "Squid Game" star Lee's first feature, revolving around two rival intelligence agents in South Korea, Park Pyong-ho (Lee) and Lee Jung-do (Jung Woo-sung), who separately chase after a North Korean spy leaking top secret information that could jeopardize national security.
"Hansan," about a famous naval battle by Adm. Yi Sun-sin, came in second with 343,000 viewers over the weekend, followed by the American horror "Nope" with 157,000 and "Top Gun: Maverick" with 96,000.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS, BLACKPINK nominated for 2022 MTV VMAs' group of year
-
(LEAD) Bill Gates calls for S. Korea to play leading role in global health cooperation
-
DP warns Yoon's Liberation Day speech will give 'wrong signal' to Japan
-
(LEAD) Ex-ruling party chief files another lawsuit against leadership switch
-
Ex-ruling party chair takes swipe at Yoon amid legal action over leadership switch
-
Ex-ruling party chair takes swipe at Yoon amid legal action over leadership switch
-
(LEAD) Ex-ruling party chief files another lawsuit against leadership switch
-
(LEAD) Yoon pledges to improve ties with Japan, offers economic aid in exchange for N.K. denuclearization
-
(LEAD) DP drops party charter revision proposal
-
DP set on approving controversial 'bulletproof' party charter
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases stay above 110,000
-
N.K. advises people not to eat dirty food washed away in flood waters
-
(LEAD) Rallies to be banned around ex-President Moon's home
-
S. Korea's chip exports to China jump nearly 13 times, biggest gain over last 2 decades: report
-
(3rd LD) Yoon replaces senior press affairs secretary