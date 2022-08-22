(Yonhap Interview) KBO starter looks on bright side after bullpen cameos

"In the States, when you get a guy to 0-2 and you make a pitch close to the outside of the zone, more times than not, those guys are still trying to hit home runs. So you execute that pitch around the outside of the zone. It's most likely going to be a strikeout," he said. "Whereas here, those guys have choked up (on the bat), still just trying to put it in play. And those pitches around the zone can be a good pitch. But they're still able to to get to those pitches and hit them.