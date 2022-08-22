Ive to return with new single 'After Like'
SEOUL, Aug. 22 (Yonhap) -- Ive, one of the hottest rookie girl groups, will drop its third single, "After Like," Monday, drawing attention to whether the new track will be the group's third straight hit.
According to Starship Entertainment, the group's agency, the single set to hit various music services at 6 p.m. is composed of two songs -- the title track and "My Satisfaction."
The title piece is an up-tempo summer song about a girl who tells her love interest that she will show her various charms, and asks him to reveal his love for her through action. The lyrics are in line with the theme of the group's two hits -- the younger generations' candid and confident attitude toward love based on self-love.
The song marks the group's first release in about five months after "Love Dive."
The six-piece group debuted in April last year, composed of former IZ*ONE member An Yu-jin, and her fellow ex-IZ*ONE member Jang Won-young, along with members Gaeul, Liz, Rei and Leeseo. The band shot to stardom after its debut single "Eleven" and follow-up single "Love Dive" found major success.
"Love Dive," the last release, has stayed in the top three on the monthly chart of the country's largest music streaming platform Melon since May, a remarkable achievement for a 1-year-old group. The tune is still popular, placing high on the service's latest weekly chart, with its music video garnering over 140 million views on YouTube. The song was also popular among K-pop fans in the United States, reaching No. 15 and No. 10 on the Billboard Global 200 and the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts.
