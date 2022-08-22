Top S. Korean, Chinese diplomats to attend events marking 30th anniv. of bilateral ties
SEOUL, Aug. 22 (Yonhap) -- The top diplomats of South Korea and China plan to attend events celebrating the 30th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic ties in their respective countries later this week, Seoul officials said Monday.
Foreign Minister Park Jin and his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, are set to join the ceremonies in Seoul and Beijing, respectively, on Wednesday, the officials said, in an apparent show of their commitment to maintaining close relations between the two countries.
During the events, Park and Wang are likely to read out congratulatory messages from Presidents Yoon Suk-yeol and Xi Jinping, according to the officials.
The anniversary comes as the Yoon administration faces a delicate balancing act between the United States and China amid a hardening rivalry between the two major powers. Yoon took office in May.
On Monday, the Chinese embassy in Seoul is set to host a reception to celebrate the anniversary, with the attendance of National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo, Unification Minister Kwon Young-se and other high-level officials.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
