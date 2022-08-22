Go to Contents Go to Navigation

N. Korea likely to conduct nuclear test before U.S. midterm elections: ex-spy chief

All News 11:36 August 22, 2022

SEOUL, Aug. 22 (Yonhap) -- Former National Intelligence Service (NIS) Director Park Jie-won said Monday that North Korea will likely conduct a nuclear test ahead of November's U.S. midterm elections to show off its nuclear capability.

"They are going to do it in order to demonstrate a threat that its missile can fly to the U.S. carrying a miniaturized and lighter warhead, and to deal a blow to the Joe Biden administration ahead of the midterm elections," Park said on KBS Radio.

Park also said the North could undertake provocations in protest of military exercises that South Korea and the U.S. kicked off Monday.

"Chairman Kim Jong-un is not going to overlook it as if nothing happened," he said.

North Korea has long denounced such joint exercises as a rehearsal for invasion.

Officials in South Korea and the U.S. have said that the North has completed all preparations and is ready to conduct what would be its seventh nuclear test at any time.

Park said the government should try to reach out to the North behind the scenes if President Yoon Suk-yeol's "audacious plan" toward the North is going to take off.

The plan calls for denuclearization in exchange for massive economic aid.

North Korea reacted negatively to the proposal, calling it the "height of absurdity."

Former National Intelligence Service Director Park Jie-won leaves his home in western Seoul on Aug. 16, 2022 after prosecutors conducted a raid in relation to an ongoing probe into the previous administration's handling of the death of a fisheries official at the hands of North Korea in 2020. (Yonhap)

mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#North Korea
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!