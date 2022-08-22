N. Korea likely to conduct nuclear test before U.S. midterm elections: ex-spy chief
SEOUL, Aug. 22 (Yonhap) -- Former National Intelligence Service (NIS) Director Park Jie-won said Monday that North Korea will likely conduct a nuclear test ahead of November's U.S. midterm elections to show off its nuclear capability.
"They are going to do it in order to demonstrate a threat that its missile can fly to the U.S. carrying a miniaturized and lighter warhead, and to deal a blow to the Joe Biden administration ahead of the midterm elections," Park said on KBS Radio.
Park also said the North could undertake provocations in protest of military exercises that South Korea and the U.S. kicked off Monday.
"Chairman Kim Jong-un is not going to overlook it as if nothing happened," he said.
North Korea has long denounced such joint exercises as a rehearsal for invasion.
Officials in South Korea and the U.S. have said that the North has completed all preparations and is ready to conduct what would be its seventh nuclear test at any time.
Park said the government should try to reach out to the North behind the scenes if President Yoon Suk-yeol's "audacious plan" toward the North is going to take off.
The plan calls for denuclearization in exchange for massive economic aid.
North Korea reacted negatively to the proposal, calling it the "height of absurdity."
mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS, BLACKPINK nominated for 2022 MTV VMAs' group of year
-
(LEAD) Bill Gates calls for S. Korea to play leading role in global health cooperation
-
DP warns Yoon's Liberation Day speech will give 'wrong signal' to Japan
-
(LEAD) Ex-ruling party chief files another lawsuit against leadership switch
-
Ex-ruling party chair takes swipe at Yoon amid legal action over leadership switch
-
Ex-ruling party chair takes swipe at Yoon amid legal action over leadership switch
-
(LEAD) Ex-ruling party chief files another lawsuit against leadership switch
-
(LEAD) DP drops party charter revision proposal
-
DP set on approving controversial 'bulletproof' party charter
-
(LEAD) Rallies to be banned around ex-President Moon's home
-
(LEAD) Rallies to be banned around ex-President Moon's home
-
S. Korea's chip exports to China jump nearly 13 times, biggest gain over last 2 decades: report
-
S. Korea, U.S. kick off combined Ulchi Freedom Shield exercise
-
(3rd LD) Yoon replaces senior press affairs secretary
-
N.K. advises people not to eat dirty food washed away in flood waters