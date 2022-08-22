Samsung to showcase high-end Bespoke home appliances at IFA 2022
By Woo Jae-yeon
SEOUL, Aug. 22 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. said Monday it will seek to expand its home appliance business in the European market by making its customizable, top-end line of products more widely available there.
The South Korean tech and consumer electronics giant said it will display the latest Bespoke line of products at the upcoming IFA 2022 trade show, set to open early September in Germany, as part of such efforts.
The Bespoke Home concept is Samsung's attempt to usher in an era of customizable home appliances that go beyond technology and functionality, and incorporate customers' personal needs and tastes, according to the company.
During IFA 2022, Samsung will showcase the Infinite Line, a new tier of kitchen appliances to the Bespoke family, with a plan to launch it in Europe in December.
Bespoke's premium lineup of Infinite was unveiled in South Korea early this year to replace Samsung's high-end built-in kitchen appliance line, Chef Collection.
The Bespoke Infinite features a premium full suite of wall ovens, cooktops, dishwashers, a smart hood system and refrigerators made with "timeless" materials, like stainless steel and ceramics, that are both durable and stylish, according to the company.
Samsung first brought the Bespoke line to the European market in 2020, and they are now available in more than 20 European countries. Sales of Bespoke refrigerators jumped six-fold in the first half from the same period last year, it said.
Samsung has been expanding its Bespoke lineup since it first introduced the new category of refrigerators in August 2019 that allowed users to set up their kitchens in a customized style, much like built-in appliances.
In the second half of 2022, Samsung will focus on marketing and selling the Bespoke AI-powered oven products in three major European markets of Britain, France and Italy, a move Samsung hoped to pique more general interest among European customers in other Bespoke products.
The IFA trade show, which will take place fully in-person for the first time in three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will come at a time when consumer electronics companies are facing headwinds from runaway inflation and combative monetary policies in major economies that squeezed consumers' spending power.
In July, Samsung reported weak earnings from its TV business on slow demand, but said its other consumer appliances performed much better thanks to robust global sales of Bespoke products. Its Digital Appliances Business posted record-high quarterly revenue for the second straight quarter, it said.
jaeyeon.woo@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS, BLACKPINK nominated for 2022 MTV VMAs' group of year
-
(LEAD) Bill Gates calls for S. Korea to play leading role in global health cooperation
-
DP warns Yoon's Liberation Day speech will give 'wrong signal' to Japan
-
(LEAD) Ex-ruling party chief files another lawsuit against leadership switch
-
Ex-ruling party chair takes swipe at Yoon amid legal action over leadership switch
-
Ex-ruling party chair takes swipe at Yoon amid legal action over leadership switch
-
(LEAD) Ex-ruling party chief files another lawsuit against leadership switch
-
(LEAD) DP drops party charter revision proposal
-
DP set on approving controversial 'bulletproof' party charter
-
(LEAD) Rallies to be banned around ex-President Moon's home
-
(LEAD) Rallies to be banned around ex-President Moon's home
-
S. Korea's chip exports to China jump nearly 13 times, biggest gain over last 2 decades: report
-
S. Korea, U.S. kick off combined Ulchi Freedom Shield exercise
-
(3rd LD) Yoon replaces senior press affairs secretary
-
N.K. advises people not to eat dirty food washed away in flood waters