Yoon calls for watertight security posture for Korean Peninsula peace
SEOUL, Aug. 22 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol called Monday for maintaining a "watertight" security posture as the government kicked off a four-day civil defense exercise.
Yoon issued the call during a Cabinet meeting on the first day of the Ulchi exercise, which will involve more than 480,000 people working at some 4,000 institutions across the public sector and run parallel to South Korea-U.S. military exercises.
"We must take part in these exercises with the determination to unwaveringly maintain the government's function, support military operations and be responsible for the people's safety in any national crisis situation," Yoon said, noting that the allies' exercises have been revived after being scaled back under the previous administration.
"Only exercises that are identical to an actual battle can firmly defend the lives of our people and the security of our nation. In order to maintain peace on the Korean Peninsula, our watertight security posture must serve as the basis," he said.
The Ulchi exercise is held annually to review and update response manuals and train in operational steps in the event of war and other national emergencies.
Yoon also announced the designation of 10 areas hit hard by recent deadly downpours as special disaster zones.
The areas, including Gwanak Ward in Seoul, Yangpyeong County in Gyeonggi Province, and Buyeo County in South Chungcheong Province, will be eligible for the government's financial support in recovery work, relief funds for victims and other benefits.
Yoon said additional designations will made as soon as assessments of other areas are completed.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS, BLACKPINK nominated for 2022 MTV VMAs' group of year
-
(LEAD) Bill Gates calls for S. Korea to play leading role in global health cooperation
-
DP warns Yoon's Liberation Day speech will give 'wrong signal' to Japan
-
(LEAD) Ex-ruling party chief files another lawsuit against leadership switch
-
Ex-ruling party chair takes swipe at Yoon amid legal action over leadership switch
-
Ex-ruling party chair takes swipe at Yoon amid legal action over leadership switch
-
(LEAD) Ex-ruling party chief files another lawsuit against leadership switch
-
(LEAD) DP drops party charter revision proposal
-
DP set on approving controversial 'bulletproof' party charter
-
(LEAD) Rallies to be banned around ex-President Moon's home
-
(LEAD) Rallies to be banned around ex-President Moon's home
-
S. Korea, U.S. kick off combined Ulchi Freedom Shield exercise
-
S. Korea's chip exports to China jump nearly 13 times, biggest gain over last 2 decades: report
-
(3rd LD) Yoon replaces senior press affairs secretary
-
N.K. advises people not to eat dirty food washed away in flood waters