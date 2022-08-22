Military reports 782 more COVID-19 cases
All News 14:23 August 22, 2022
SEOUL, Aug. 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 782 additional COVID-19 cases Monday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 252,116, the defense ministry said.
The new cases included 462 from the Army, 161 from the Air Force, 65 from the Navy and 46 from the Marine Corps.
There were also 45 cases from units under the direct control of the ministry, two from the ministry and one from the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
Currently, 10,449 military personnel are under treatment.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
