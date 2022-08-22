Chinese man nabbed for allegedly killing compatriot son-in-law
SEOUL, Aug. 22 (Yonhap) -- A Chinese man in his 50s was apprehended Monday for allegedly killing his son-in-law, also of Chinese nationality, during an argument earlier in the day, police said.
The murder suspect, whose identity was withheld, is accused of fatally stabbing his son-in-law at the latter's home in Jayang-dong in the eastern Seoul district of Gwangjin around 1 a.m., according to the Seoul Gwangjin Police Station.
The suspect fled the scene but was caught by police in Chilgok County of North Gyeongsang Province, about 300 km southeast of Seoul, at about 9 a.m.
The suspect was put under emergency detention, and police will decide whether to request an arrest warrant after questioning him further.
The victim's wife, who is now staying in China, reportedly told police that she heard a quarrel in the apartment while on the phone with her husband and has not been able to contact him since then.
