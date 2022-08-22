KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Aug. 22 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
KCC 302,000 UP 1,500
SKBP 73,400 DN 3,500
SKNetworks 4,215 DN 55
ORION Holdings 15,450 DN 50
Daesang 23,450 DN 550
POSCO CHEMICAL 160,000 UP 3,000
Boryung 10,600 DN 250
KAL 25,850 DN 350
SSANGYONGCNE 6,940 DN 30
LG Corp. 82,100 DN 1,700
TaekwangInd 854,000 DN 15,000
Daewoong 25,100 DN 700
AmoreG 35,100 DN 450
HyundaiMtr 189,000 DN 1,000
DongkukStlMill 13,300 DN 150
LX INT 37,400 UP 350
TaihanElecWire 1,755 DN 30
Hyundai M&F INS 34,400 DN 150
Meritz Insurance 38,700 DN 500
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 71,700 DN 1,800
ShinhanGroup 35,450 DN 250
HITEJINRO 30,600 UP 200
Yuhan 57,100 DN 200
SLCORP 35,850 DN 300
CJ LOGISTICS 125,000 UP 500
DOOSAN 82,800 DN 800
DL 66,200 DN 900
HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,500 UP 100
CJ 80,400 DN 600
DB HiTek 44,150 DN 1,050
KIA CORP. 77,400 UP 200
SK hynix 95,200 DN 1,200
Youngpoong 600,000 DN 12,000
HyundaiEng&Const 46,050 0
CUCKOO HOMESYS 31,000 UP 600
SamsungF&MIns 200,000 DN 1,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 16,750 UP 550
Kogas 42,200 UP 1,150
Hanwha 30,500 DN 700
HYUNDAI STEEL 32,450 DN 450
(MORE)
