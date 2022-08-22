KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
Shinsegae 219,500 DN 2,000
Nongshim 301,000 UP 1,000
SGBC 51,900 DN 1,100
LOTTE Fine Chem 69,200 DN 1,200
Hyosung 75,500 DN 800
LOTTE 39,000 DN 250
GCH Corp 19,100 DN 600
LotteChilsung 159,000 0
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,630 DN 170
POSCO Holdings 249,000 DN 6,000
DB INSURANCE 62,700 DN 1,100
SamsungElec 60,000 DN 900
NHIS 9,900 DN 90
DongwonInd 231,500 DN 2,500
LS 64,500 UP 300
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES138000 DN500
GC Corp 163,500 DN 3,000
GS E&C 30,300 DN 650
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 600,000 DN 18,000
KPIC 124,500 DN 2,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,560 DN 90
SKC 128,000 0
GS Retail 25,050 DN 450
Ottogi 489,000 UP 2,500
MERITZ SECU 4,890 DN 30
HtlShilla 71,700 DN 200
Hanmi Science 40,750 DN 750
SamsungElecMech 134,500 DN 2,000
Hanssem 54,800 DN 200
F&F 147,500 DN 4,000
KSOE 91,000 DN 1,000
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 45,400 DN 1,200
MS IND 20,750 DN 600
OCI 121,000 DN 1,000
LS ELECTRIC 56,100 DN 800
KorZinc 581,000 DN 6,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,900 DN 110
HyundaiMipoDock 108,500 DN 1,000
IS DONGSEO 36,700 DN 2,950
S-Oil 97,500 UP 3,500
(MORE)
-
BTS, BLACKPINK nominated for 2022 MTV VMAs' group of year
-
(LEAD) Bill Gates calls for S. Korea to play leading role in global health cooperation
-
DP warns Yoon's Liberation Day speech will give 'wrong signal' to Japan
-
(LEAD) Ex-ruling party chief files another lawsuit against leadership switch
-
Ex-ruling party chair takes swipe at Yoon amid legal action over leadership switch
-
Ex-ruling party chair takes swipe at Yoon amid legal action over leadership switch
-
(LEAD) Ex-ruling party chief files another lawsuit against leadership switch
-
(LEAD) DP drops party charter revision proposal
-
DP set on approving controversial 'bulletproof' party charter
-
(LEAD) Rallies to be banned around ex-President Moon's home
-
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. kick off combined Ulchi Freedom Shield exercise
-
S. Korea, U.S. kick off combined Ulchi Freedom Shield exercise
-
(LEAD) Rallies to be banned around ex-President Moon's home
-
Yoon calls for watertight security posture for Korean Peninsula peace
-
S. Korea mulling participation in Japanese naval celebration: source