KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
LG Innotek 333,000 DN 5,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 179,000 DN 4,000
HMM 22,600 DN 650
HYUNDAI WIA 68,200 0
KumhoPetrochem 130,500 0
Mobis 212,000 DN 2,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 70,300 DN 300
Hanchem 224,000 DN 2,000
DWS 56,900 DN 1,000
KEPCO 21,300 DN 200
SamsungSecu 34,350 DN 650
KG DONGBU STL 12,250 DN 150
S-1 60,100 0
ZINUS 46,400 DN 1,100
SKTelecom 51,400 UP 400
HyundaiElev 28,100 DN 600
SAMSUNG SDS 130,500 DN 3,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 55,900 DN 400
KUMHOTIRE 3,650 DN 60
Hanon Systems 10,400 DN 100
SK 229,500 DN 2,000
ShinpoongPharm 26,950 DN 1,400
LOTTE SHOPPING 101,500 UP 1,500
IBK 9,680 DN 90
Handsome 28,650 DN 350
DONGSUH 25,300 DN 250
SamsungEng 22,850 UP 400
SAMSUNG C&T 121,000 UP 1,000
COWAY 64,600 DN 1,300
PanOcean 5,360 DN 160
SAMSUNG CARD 31,600 0
CheilWorldwide 22,550 UP 100
KT 39,100 UP 450
ILJIN MATERIALS 70,000 DN 4,000
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL28350 DN450
Asiana Airlines 14,650 DN 500
LOTTE TOUR 11,450 DN 200
LG Uplus 12,200 DN 150
SAMSUNG LIFE 62,100 DN 100
KT&G 82,300 UP 700
