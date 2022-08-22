KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
Doosan Enerbility 21,300 UP 150
Doosanfc 36,750 DN 1,050
LG Display 15,850 DN 1,050
HANATOUR SERVICE 49,750 DN 250
COSMAX 64,300 DN 700
KIWOOM 84,700 DN 2,900
Kangwonland 26,600 UP 50
DSME 20,700 DN 250
HDSINFRA 5,650 DN 50
Kakao 75,000 DN 1,700
DWEC 5,220 DN 70
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 27,250 UP 500
CJ CheilJedang 412,500 DN 3,500
KEPCO KPS 42,000 UP 100
LG H&H 701,000 DN 13,000
LGCHEM 639,000 DN 1,000
KEPCO E&C 72,900 UP 100
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 50,600 DN 1,100
HYUNDAI ROTEM 26,250 UP 200
LGELECTRONICS 100,000 DN 1,000
Celltrion 200,000 DN 1,500
TKG Huchems 20,800 UP 450
DAEWOONG PHARM 170,500 UP 1,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 63,500 DN 1,700
NCsoft 372,500 DN 2,000
KIH 59,200 DN 1,600
NAVER 245,500 DN 2,500
GS 44,400 UP 50
LIG Nex1 91,200 UP 300
Fila Holdings 30,300 DN 50
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 177,500 DN 500
HANAFINANCIALGR 37,800 DN 700
HANWHA LIFE 2,330 DN 15
AMOREPACIFIC 127,000 0
FOOSUNG 16,400 UP 500
SK Innovation 205,000 UP 500
POONGSAN 28,850 UP 450
KBFinancialGroup 49,750 DN 1,050
Hansae 16,700 DN 100
Youngone Corp 45,600 DN 1,300
(MORE)
BTS, BLACKPINK nominated for 2022 MTV VMAs' group of year
(LEAD) Bill Gates calls for S. Korea to play leading role in global health cooperation
DP warns Yoon's Liberation Day speech will give 'wrong signal' to Japan
(LEAD) Ex-ruling party chief files another lawsuit against leadership switch
Ex-ruling party chair takes swipe at Yoon amid legal action over leadership switch
(LEAD) DP drops party charter revision proposal
DP set on approving controversial 'bulletproof' party charter
(LEAD) Rallies to be banned around ex-President Moon's home
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. kick off combined Ulchi Freedom Shield exercise
Yoon calls for watertight security posture for Korean Peninsula peace
S. Korea mulling participation in Japanese naval celebration: source