KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
CSWIND 63,100 DN 1,400
GKL 15,350 DN 50
KOLON IND 52,000 DN 1,200
HanmiPharm 306,000 DN 4,500
SD Biosensor 36,050 DN 550
Meritz Financial 30,950 DN 350
BNK Financial Group 6,750 DN 100
emart 101,500 DN 2,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY387 00 DN400
KOLMAR KOREA 38,950 DN 850
PIAM 36,700 DN 950
HANJINKAL 60,000 DN 1,000
CHONGKUNDANG 88,600 DN 500
DoubleUGames 40,200 DN 800
MANDO 54,100 DN 600
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 851,000 DN 17,000
Doosan Bobcat 33,500 UP 100
H.S.ENTERPRISE 13,350 DN 50
Netmarble 65,500 DN 1,300
KRAFTON 252,500 DN 2,500
HD HYUNDAI 59,900 UP 700
ORION 106,000 DN 4,000
ILJIN HYSOLUS 34,350 DN 1,450
HANWHA SYSTEMS 14,900 DN 200
BGF Retail 169,500 DN 2,000
SKCHEM 97,800 DN 1,200
HDC-OP 12,450 DN 150
HYOSUNG TNC 310,500 DN 11,500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 406,500 DN 5,000
HANILCMT 14,600 DN 250
SKBS 112,500 DN 4,000
WooriFinancialGroup 12,200 DN 250
KakaoBank 28,050 DN 600
HYBE 184,000 DN 2,500
SK ie technology 87,800 DN 1,900
LG Energy Solution 442,500 DN 4,500
DL E&C 41,300 DN 1,150
kakaopay 64,700 DN 4,100
K Car 20,900 DN 950
SKSQUARE 41,200 DN 1,750
(END)
-
BTS, BLACKPINK nominated for 2022 MTV VMAs' group of year
-
(LEAD) Bill Gates calls for S. Korea to play leading role in global health cooperation
-
DP warns Yoon's Liberation Day speech will give 'wrong signal' to Japan
-
(LEAD) Ex-ruling party chief files another lawsuit against leadership switch
-
Ex-ruling party chair takes swipe at Yoon amid legal action over leadership switch
-
Ex-ruling party chair takes swipe at Yoon amid legal action over leadership switch
-
(LEAD) Ex-ruling party chief files another lawsuit against leadership switch
-
(LEAD) DP drops party charter revision proposal
-
DP set on approving controversial 'bulletproof' party charter
-
(LEAD) Rallies to be banned around ex-President Moon's home
-
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. kick off combined Ulchi Freedom Shield exercise
-
S. Korea, U.S. kick off combined Ulchi Freedom Shield exercise
-
(LEAD) Rallies to be banned around ex-President Moon's home
-
Yoon calls for watertight security posture for Korean Peninsula peace
-
S. Korea mulling participation in Japanese naval celebration: source