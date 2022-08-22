2 S. Korean golfers make International Team at Presidents Cup

"As I look at the landscape of international golf, it is great to see so much young talent breaking through and right at the top of that list is Tom Kim," International Team's captain Trevor Immelman said, referring to Kim by his English name. "His incredible play this summer vaulted him into the top eight on our points list, and watching his Sunday performance at the Wyndham Championship give way to his first victory on the PGA Tour was a tremendous moment for the International Team, as well as our game. I can't wait for him to bring his youthful energy to Quail Hollow Club next month."

