Top U.S. diplomat for East Asia policy to visit Seoul this week
SEOUL, Aug. 22 (Yonhap) -- The top U.S. diplomat for East Asia policy will visit Seoul later this week for talks with his South Korean counterpart and other officials on the bilateral alliance and regional and global issues, an informed source said Monday.
Daniel Kritenbrink, the assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs, is set to arrive here on Thursday for a three-day visit, the source said, as the allies are stepping up cooperation amid persistent threats from North Korea and other challenges like the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia.
Last week, the State Department announced Kritenbrink plans to travel to the Mongolian capital of Ulaanbaatar and Seoul from Monday through Saturday.
In Seoul, the U.S. diplomat plans to hold talks on strengthening the alliance and cooperation on such issues as the North Korean threats, the war in Ukraine and the importance of trilateral cooperation among the South, the U.S. and Japan, according to the department.
During his last visit here in November, Kritenbrink stressed the importance of cooperation between Seoul and Washington on enhancing economic security and resiliency in global supply chains.
