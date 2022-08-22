S. Korean Bond Yields on Aug. 22, 2022
All News 16:39 August 22, 2022
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 2.961 2.925 +3.6
2-year TB 3.208 3.148 +6.0
3-year TB 3.245 3.197 +4.8
10-year TB 3.342 3.310 +3.2
2-year MSB 3.194 3.146 +4.8
3-year CB (AA-) 4.235 4.186 +4.9
91-day CD 2.760 2.760 0.0
(END)
