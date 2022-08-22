Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.
-----------------
Nat'l consumer inflation hits 24-year high in Q2
SEJONG -- South Korea's nationwide consumer prices rose at the fastest pace in 24 years in the second quarter of the year on soaring energy and food costs, data showed Monday.
The national consumer price index came to 107.54 in the April-June period, up 5.4 percent from a year earlier, according to the data from Statistics Korea.
-----------------
Hyundai mulls speeding up U.S. EV plant construction amid new tax break law: sources
SEOUL -- Hyundai Motor Co. is considering speeding up the construction of its dedicated electric vehicle (EV) plant in the United States amid a new U.S. law excluding EVs built outside North America from tax breaks, industry sources said Monday.
Hyundai is considering starting construction of its US$5.54 billion EV and car battery plant in Georgia later this year, under a goal of commencing production in the second half of 2024, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Yonhap News Agency over the phone.
-----------------
Naver becomes 1st S. Korean internet firm to join global RE100 initiative
SEOUL -- Internet portal giant Naver Corp. said Monday it has become the first South Korean internet company to join RE100, a global renewable energy initiative to achieve carbon neutrality in business operations.
Naver said it was recently accepted as a member of the RE100 initiative of The Climate Group, a London-based non-profit organization that works with businesses and government leaders around the world to address climate change. There are currently 379 companies around the world participating in the project.
-----------------
Defector-turned-lawmaker proposes bill dedicated to separated families
SEOUL -- Rep. Tae Yong-ho, a North Korean defector-turned-lawmaker of the ruling People Power Party, said Monday he has proposed a bill on legislating a day for separated families to raise awareness of the humanitarian issue.
Under the proposal, Tae called for designating Sept. 20 as Separated Families Day to commemorate the first-ever family reunions between the two Koreas held on the day in 1985.
-----------------
2 S. Korean golfers make International Team at Presidents Cup
SEOUL -- Two South Korean golfers are bound for this year's Presidents Cup, the biennial match play competition pitting non-European international players against Americans.
The top eight players for the International Team, based on the points standings, were finalized following the BMW Championship in Delaware on Sunday (local time). Im Sung-jae, a two-time PGA Tour winner, was the top South Korean at No. 3, with the 20-year-old rookie sensation Kim Joo-hyung coming in at No. 5.
-----------------
Top U.S. diplomat for East Asia policy to visit Seoul this week
SEOUL -- The top U.S. diplomat for East Asia policy will visit Seoul later this week for talks with his South Korean counterpart and other officials on the bilateral alliance and regional and global issues, an informed source said Monday.
Daniel Kritenbrink, the assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs, is set to arrive here on Thursday for a three-day visit, the source said, as the allies are stepping up cooperation amid persistent threats from North Korea and other challenges like the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia.
