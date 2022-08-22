Jeonbuk reach AFC Champions League semifinals with extra-time victory

Gustavo headed in the go-ahead goal 14 minutes into extra period in the quarterfinals of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League at Saitama Stadium 2002 in Saitama, Japan. Moon Seon-min then scored Jeonbuk's final goal into the empty net in the dying seconds, with Vissel Kobe goalkeeper Daiya Maekawa having ventured into the attacking zone for a desperate pursuit of the equalizer.

