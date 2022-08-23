Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Aug. 23 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Aug. 23.
Korean-language dailies
-- Main opposition DP's primary goes against public opinion (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Korean won falls to 13-yr low against U.S. dollar (Kookmin Daily)
-- S. Korea suffers 'jobfull recession' (Donga Ilbo)
-- S. Korean economy faces weakening currency, widening trade deficit (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Strong U.S. dollar forces Korean won to 13-yr low against greenback (Segye Times)
-- Trade deficit hits all-time high; Korean won drops to 13-yr low (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Strong U.S. dollar strikes S. Korea (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- S. Korea-China relations reach new inflection point (Hankyoreh)
-- Can't stop weakening Korean won against U.S. dollar (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Korean won plunges, trade deficit widens (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Korean currency plunges against greenback (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Korea may take U.S. to the WTO (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- S. Korea, U.S. begin combined Ulchi Freedom Shield exercise (Korea Herald)
-- S. Korea, U.S. launch largest joint military drills in five years (Korea Times)
(END)
-
BTS, BLACKPINK nominated for 2022 MTV VMAs' group of year
-
(LEAD) Bill Gates calls for S. Korea to play leading role in global health cooperation
-
DP warns Yoon's Liberation Day speech will give 'wrong signal' to Japan
-
(LEAD) Ex-ruling party chief files another lawsuit against leadership switch
-
Ex-ruling party chair takes swipe at Yoon amid legal action over leadership switch
-
Ex-ruling party chair takes swipe at Yoon amid legal action over leadership switch
-
(LEAD) Ex-ruling party chief files another lawsuit against leadership switch
-
(LEAD) DP drops party charter revision proposal
-
DP set on approving controversial 'bulletproof' party charter
-
(LEAD) Rallies to be banned around ex-President Moon's home
-
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. kick off combined Ulchi Freedom Shield exercise
-
S. Korea, U.S. kick off combined Ulchi Freedom Shield exercise
-
Former Air Force chief, legal officer to be questioned in probe into suicide death of abused servicewoman
-
Yoon calls for watertight security posture for Korean Peninsula peace
-
N. Korea likely to conduct nuclear test before U.S. midterm elections: ex-spy chief