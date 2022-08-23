Korean-language dailies

-- Main opposition DP's primary goes against public opinion (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Korean won falls to 13-yr low against U.S. dollar (Kookmin Daily)

-- S. Korea suffers 'jobfull recession' (Donga Ilbo)

-- S. Korean economy faces weakening currency, widening trade deficit (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Strong U.S. dollar forces Korean won to 13-yr low against greenback (Segye Times)

-- Trade deficit hits all-time high; Korean won drops to 13-yr low (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Strong U.S. dollar strikes S. Korea (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- S. Korea-China relations reach new inflection point (Hankyoreh)

-- Can't stop weakening Korean won against U.S. dollar (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Korean won plunges, trade deficit widens (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Korean currency plunges against greenback (Korea Economic Daily)

