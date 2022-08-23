(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Aug. 23)

The Moon administration sought to expand public health coverage for a wider range of medical treatments, including costly ultrasound and magnetic resonance imaging checkups as well as the use of emergency rooms. According to the Board of Audit and Inspection, the number of MRI checkups doubled after "Moon Care" was introduced, and such new checkups are estimated to cost more than 160 billion won ($119 million) to the health insurance budget over a three-year period during the Moon administration.