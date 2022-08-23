Tuesday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 August 23, 2022
SEOUL, Aug. 23 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 30/25 Rain 0
Incheon 29/23 Rain 0
Suwon 30/25 Rain 10
Cheongju 29/25 Rain 70
Daejeon 28/25 Rain 60
Chuncheon 31/24 Cloudy 20
Gangneung 27/25 Rain 70
Jeonju 29/25 Rain 80
Gwangju 31/25 Rain 80
Jeju 34/26 Cloudy 30
Daegu 32/24 Sunny 80
Busan 30/25 Sunny 60
