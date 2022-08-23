Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Tuesday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 August 23, 2022

SEOUL, Aug. 23 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 30/25 Rain 0

Incheon 29/23 Rain 0

Suwon 30/25 Rain 10

Cheongju 29/25 Rain 70

Daejeon 28/25 Rain 60

Chuncheon 31/24 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 27/25 Rain 70

Jeonju 29/25 Rain 80

Gwangju 31/25 Rain 80

Jeju 34/26 Cloudy 30

Daegu 32/24 Sunny 80

Busan 30/25 Sunny 60

