Hanwha Aerospace wins $165 mln UAM part deal in Britain
SEOUL, Aug. 23 (Yonhap) -- Hanwha Aerospace Co., a South Korean aircraft engine maker, said Tuesday it has received a US$165 million deal to supply an urban air mobility (UAM) component to Vertical Aerospace in Britain.
Hanwha Aerospace will supply electromechanical actuators (EMAs) for the VX4, an electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, which is being developed by Vertical Aerospace, the company said in a statement.
The London-based company aims to commercialize the four-passenger air taxi in 2025.
South Korea's transport ministry estimated the global air mobility market could reach approximately $557 billion by 2040.
U.S. investment bank Morgan Stanley predicted the growth potential of the market to be higher, forecasting the value of the global UAM market at $1.5 trillion by 2040.
Based on technological expertise accumulated in the aerospace industry, Hanwha Aerospace plans to become a pioneer in UAMs and other future mobility technologies.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS, BLACKPINK nominated for 2022 MTV VMAs' group of year
-
(LEAD) Bill Gates calls for S. Korea to play leading role in global health cooperation
-
DP warns Yoon's Liberation Day speech will give 'wrong signal' to Japan
-
(LEAD) Ex-ruling party chief files another lawsuit against leadership switch
-
Ex-ruling party chair takes swipe at Yoon amid legal action over leadership switch
-
Ex-ruling party chair takes swipe at Yoon amid legal action over leadership switch
-
(LEAD) Ex-ruling party chief files another lawsuit against leadership switch
-
(LEAD) DP drops party charter revision proposal
-
DP set on approving controversial 'bulletproof' party charter
-
(LEAD) Rallies to be banned around ex-President Moon's home
-
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. kick off combined Ulchi Freedom Shield exercise
-
Former Air Force chief, legal officer to be questioned in probe into suicide death of abused servicewoman
-
Yoon calls for watertight security posture for Korean Peninsula peace
-
N. Korea likely to conduct nuclear test before U.S. midterm elections: ex-spy chief
-
Presidential Security Service checks security around ex-President Park's home