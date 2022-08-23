(LEAD) S. Korea warns against speculative bets amid won's sharp fall
(ATTN: UPDATES with more details throughout; ADDS photo)
SEOUL, Aug. 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's foreign exchange authorities on Tuesday issued a verbal warning that they will closely monitor whether there are speculative bets in the currency market amid the local currency's sharp weakness.
The warning came a day after the South Korean currency slid to the 1,330 won level against the U.S. dollar for the first time in more than 13 years amid the Federal Reserve's aggressive rate hikes.
"We will closely monitor whether there are speculative bets from the offshore (market) at a time when the won has depreciated amid a globally strong dollar," the FX authorities said.
The local currency hit a yearly low of 1,345.20 won against the greenback at one point after the market opened. But the won pared its earlier loss to trade higher against the dollar after the verbal warning.
The Korean currency was trading at 1,337.20 won per dollar as of 10:09 a.m., up 2.60 won from the previous session.
The U.S. dollar remained firm against major currencies amid the prospect that the Fed will likely continue to push for aggressive monetary tightening to tame inflation.
Market players are waiting for Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comment on inflation and the rate policy at the upcoming annual Jackson Hole economic symposium set for later this week.
Since the Korean currency fell to the 1,300 level for the first time in nearly 13 years on June 23, the won's weakness has accelerated. The won has slid more than 11 percent against the dollar so far this year.
Seoul's main stock index traded lower on Tuesday morning, weighed down by worries about the Fed's rate hike drives. The KOSPI fell 10.83 points, or 0.44 percent, to trade at 2,451.07 as of 10:09 a.m.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS, BLACKPINK nominated for 2022 MTV VMAs' group of year
-
(LEAD) Bill Gates calls for S. Korea to play leading role in global health cooperation
-
DP warns Yoon's Liberation Day speech will give 'wrong signal' to Japan
-
(LEAD) Ex-ruling party chief files another lawsuit against leadership switch
-
Ex-ruling party chair takes swipe at Yoon amid legal action over leadership switch
-
Ex-ruling party chair takes swipe at Yoon amid legal action over leadership switch
-
(LEAD) Ex-ruling party chief files another lawsuit against leadership switch
-
(LEAD) DP drops party charter revision proposal
-
DP set on approving controversial 'bulletproof' party charter
-
(LEAD) Rallies to be banned around ex-President Moon's home
-
Former Air Force chief, legal officer to be questioned in probe into suicide death of abused servicewoman
-
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. kick off combined Ulchi Freedom Shield exercise
-
Presidential Security Service checks security around ex-President Park's home
-
N. Korea likely to conduct nuclear test before U.S. midterm elections: ex-spy chief
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea, U.S. kick off combined Ulchi Freedom Shield exercise