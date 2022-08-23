S. Korean population falls for 2nd year in a row in 2021
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, Aug. 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's population declined on-year for the second consecutive year last year, while the number of single-person households continued to increase, government data showed Tuesday.
As of the end of 2021, the nation's registered population stood at 51,638,809, down 0.37 percent from 51,829,023 tallied at the end of 2020, according to data compiled by the Ministry of Interior and Safety.
The latest census number marks the second consecutive drop after a 0.04 percent on-year fall in 2020, as a record low number of births were surpassed by deaths to cause a natural decrease.
The ministry also attributed last year's drop to the government canceling the resident registration numbers of some 143,000 people whose whereabouts have not been identified for a long time.
Of South Korea's 17 cities and provinces, only three reported an increase in population last year -- Incheon, Sejong and Jeju Island, the data showed.
The data also showed a 1.6 percent on-year increase in the number of households to 23,472,895 last year.
That is largely attributed to the rise in the number of single-person households, which accounted for more than 40 percent of the total for the first time, the data showed.
The data showed there were over 9.46 million households with one person last year, accounting for some 40.3 percent, followed by households with two people with 23.9 percent. Households with four or more people accounted for 18.7 percent.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS, BLACKPINK nominated for 2022 MTV VMAs' group of year
-
(LEAD) Bill Gates calls for S. Korea to play leading role in global health cooperation
-
DP warns Yoon's Liberation Day speech will give 'wrong signal' to Japan
-
(LEAD) Ex-ruling party chief files another lawsuit against leadership switch
-
Ex-ruling party chair takes swipe at Yoon amid legal action over leadership switch
-
Ex-ruling party chair takes swipe at Yoon amid legal action over leadership switch
-
(LEAD) Ex-ruling party chief files another lawsuit against leadership switch
-
(LEAD) DP drops party charter revision proposal
-
DP set on approving controversial 'bulletproof' party charter
-
(LEAD) Rallies to be banned around ex-President Moon's home
-
Former Air Force chief, legal officer to be questioned in probe into suicide death of abused servicewoman
-
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. kick off combined Ulchi Freedom Shield exercise
-
Presidential Security Service checks security around ex-President Park's home
-
N. Korea likely to conduct nuclear test before U.S. midterm elections: ex-spy chief
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea, U.S. kick off combined Ulchi Freedom Shield exercise