Seoul shares down 0.86 percent late morning amid monetary tightening woes
SEOUL, Aug. 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares traded 0.86 percent lower late Tuesday morning as the weak local currency and concerns over the U.S. central bank's monetary tightening dampened investor sentiment.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index had fallen 21.08 points to 2,441.42 as of 11:20 a.m.
The index opened lower, following overnight decline on Wall Street, and extended losses further.
Investors appear to be bracing for hawkish remarks by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on the path of monetary policy and the economy at the annual Jackson Hole symposium scheduled for Friday.
Last month, the Fed raised its key interest rate by 75 basis points for the second straight month. The minutes of its July meeting showed that it would continue aggressive monetary tightening to tame inflation.
Foreign and retail investors offloaded shares in Seoul, while institutions were in net buying mode.
Most large-cap stocks lost ground, with tech shares under heavy downward pressure.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics fell 1.17 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix lost 0.95 percent.
Leading car battery maker LG Energy Solution inched down 0.23 percent, and top chemical firm LG Chem sank 2.35 percent. Samsung SDI also decreased 1.67 percent.
Bio shares also fell. Samsung Biologics retreated 2.35 percent and pharmaceutical giant Celltrion tumbled 2.75 percent.
But carmakers gathered ground, with No. 1 carmaker Hyundai Motor adding 0.53 percent, and Kia rising 0.13 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,341.25 won against the U.S. dollar, down 1.45 won from the previous session's close. On Monday, the won fell to the 1,330 level against the greenback for the first time in more than 13 years.
