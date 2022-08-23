Aide to DP lawmaker booked for drunken mayhem at restaurant
SEOUL, Aug. 23 (Yonhap) -- Police have booked an aide to a lawmaker of the main opposition Democratic Party for investigation for causing drunken mayhem late at night at a restaurant near the National Assembly, officials said Tuesday.
The senior aide of the first-term lawmaker, whose identity was withheld, allegedly went on a drunken rampage while under the influence of alcohol at the restaurant in Seoul's Yeouido district at around 11 p.m. Monday, according to the police officials.
Police officers sent to the scene initially arrested the intoxicated aide but released him for questioning later because an interrogation was impossible at that time.
The lawmaker told Yonhap News Agency that disciplinary action against the aide will be discussed after carrying out a fact-finding process.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS, BLACKPINK nominated for 2022 MTV VMAs' group of year
-
(LEAD) Ex-ruling party chief files another lawsuit against leadership switch
-
Ex-ruling party chair takes swipe at Yoon amid legal action over leadership switch
-
(LEAD) DP drops party charter revision proposal
-
DP set on approving controversial 'bulletproof' party charter
-
Ex-ruling party chair takes swipe at Yoon amid legal action over leadership switch
-
(LEAD) Ex-ruling party chief files another lawsuit against leadership switch
-
(LEAD) DP drops party charter revision proposal
-
DP set on approving controversial 'bulletproof' party charter
-
(LEAD) Rallies to be banned around ex-President Moon's home
-
Former Air Force chief, legal officer to be questioned in probe into suicide death of abused servicewoman
-
Yoon promises to prevent similar tragedies after deaths of mother, 2 daughters
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea, U.S. kick off combined Ulchi Freedom Shield exercise
-
Presidential Security Service checks security around ex-President Park's home
-
N. Korea likely to conduct nuclear test before U.S. midterm elections: ex-spy chief