Aide to DP lawmaker booked for drunken mayhem at restaurant

All News 13:48 August 23, 2022

SEOUL, Aug. 23 (Yonhap) -- Police have booked an aide to a lawmaker of the main opposition Democratic Party for investigation for causing drunken mayhem late at night at a restaurant near the National Assembly, officials said Tuesday.

The senior aide of the first-term lawmaker, whose identity was withheld, allegedly went on a drunken rampage while under the influence of alcohol at the restaurant in Seoul's Yeouido district at around 11 p.m. Monday, according to the police officials.

Police officers sent to the scene initially arrested the intoxicated aide but released him for questioning later because an interrogation was impossible at that time.

The lawmaker told Yonhap News Agency that disciplinary action against the aide will be discussed after carrying out a fact-finding process.

This unrelated file image shows a group of people eating at a restaurant. (Yonhap)

