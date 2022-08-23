Military reports 1,915 more COVID-19 cases
All News 14:02 August 23, 2022
SEOUL, Aug. 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 1,915 additional COVID-19 cases Tuesday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 254,029, the defense ministry said.
The new cases included 1,330 from the Army, 235 from the Air Force, 137 from the Navy and 123 from units under the direct control of the ministry.
There were also 87 cases from the Marine Corps and three from the ministry.
Currently, 10,645 military personnel are under treatment.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS, BLACKPINK nominated for 2022 MTV VMAs' group of year
-
(LEAD) Ex-ruling party chief files another lawsuit against leadership switch
-
Ex-ruling party chair takes swipe at Yoon amid legal action over leadership switch
-
(LEAD) DP drops party charter revision proposal
-
DP set on approving controversial 'bulletproof' party charter
Most Saved
-
Ex-ruling party chair takes swipe at Yoon amid legal action over leadership switch
-
(LEAD) Ex-ruling party chief files another lawsuit against leadership switch
-
(LEAD) DP drops party charter revision proposal
-
DP set on approving controversial 'bulletproof' party charter
-
(LEAD) Rallies to be banned around ex-President Moon's home
-
Former Air Force chief, legal officer to be questioned in probe into suicide death of abused servicewoman
-
Yoon promises to prevent similar tragedies after deaths of mother, 2 daughters
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea, U.S. kick off combined Ulchi Freedom Shield exercise
-
Presidential Security Service checks security around ex-President Park's home
-
N. Korea likely to conduct nuclear test before U.S. midterm elections: ex-spy chief