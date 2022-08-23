Wife of ex-DP presidential candidate appears for police questioning over corporate credit card allegations
SUWON, South Korea, Aug. 23 (Yonhap) -- The wife of former ruling party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung appeared before police on Tuesday to face questioning about allegations related to her personal use of a provincial government corporate credit card years ago.
Kim Hye-kyung arrived at the Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police Agency in Suwon, 50 kilometers south of Seoul, around 1:45 p.m., accompanied by her lawyer.
She was asked by reporters about suspicions related to her corporate credit card use but did not reply.
Kim is accused of using a credit card of the Gyeonggi government for personal shopping and eating, while her husband was Gyeonggi governor from 2018-2021.
ycm@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS, BLACKPINK nominated for 2022 MTV VMAs' group of year
-
(LEAD) Ex-ruling party chief files another lawsuit against leadership switch
-
Ex-ruling party chair takes swipe at Yoon amid legal action over leadership switch
-
(LEAD) DP drops party charter revision proposal
-
DP set on approving controversial 'bulletproof' party charter
-
Ex-ruling party chair takes swipe at Yoon amid legal action over leadership switch
-
(LEAD) Ex-ruling party chief files another lawsuit against leadership switch
-
(LEAD) DP drops party charter revision proposal
-
DP set on approving controversial 'bulletproof' party charter
-
(LEAD) Rallies to be banned around ex-President Moon's home
-
Former Air Force chief, legal officer to be questioned in probe into suicide death of abused servicewoman
-
Yoon promises to prevent similar tragedies after deaths of mother, 2 daughters
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea, U.S. kick off combined Ulchi Freedom Shield exercise
-
Presidential Security Service checks security around ex-President Park's home
-
N. Korea likely to conduct nuclear test before U.S. midterm elections: ex-spy chief