Wife of ex-DP presidential candidate appears for police questioning over corporate credit card allegations

All News 14:07 August 23, 2022

SUWON, South Korea, Aug. 23 (Yonhap) -- The wife of former ruling party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung appeared before police on Tuesday to face questioning about allegations related to her personal use of a provincial government corporate credit card years ago.

Kim Hye-kyung arrived at the Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police Agency in Suwon, 50 kilometers south of Seoul, around 1:45 p.m., accompanied by her lawyer.

She was asked by reporters about suspicions related to her corporate credit card use but did not reply.

Kim is accused of using a credit card of the Gyeonggi government for personal shopping and eating, while her husband was Gyeonggi governor from 2018-2021.

