KBO to scrap two-game series in 2023
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Aug. 23 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean professional baseball league announced Tuesday it will scrap late-season two-game series starting in 2023, citing the need to reduce traveling and protect players.
The Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) has been scheduling two-game sets in late months since 2015, when it expanded to 10 clubs and increased the number of games to 144 per team.
In the early portions of seasons, teams have been playing a pair of three-game series per week, with Monday being the designated off day. Then in later days, they have been playing a trio of two-game series each week. This ensured that every team would play each other 16 times and they would all have the exact number of home games and road games, 72 apiece.
However, teams have been complaining about excessive traveling and increased injury risks in the second half of the season, at a time when players are already banged up and dealing with nagging injuries. In some cases, teams have been forced to play three series in three different cities far apart from one another.
The league had extensive discussions with each club and finalized the decision to abolish two-game series following a board meeting.
Currently, teams play four three-game series and then two two-game series for their 16 meetings.
But beginning next year, they will play five three-game series and then have one more game to complete the equation.
Starting in 2023, teams would alternate in having 73 home games one season and 73 away games the following year.
