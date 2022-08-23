Yoon calls for countermeasures to falling exchange rate, widening trade deficit
SEOUL, Aug. 23 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol called Tuesday for in-depth and swift countermeasures to various macroeconomic challenges facing the country, including a falling exchange rate and a widening trade deficit.
Yoon issued the call during a weekly meeting with his senior secretaries, saying the macroeconomic conditions at home and abroad are "grave," according to Kim Eun-hye, the new senior presidential secretary for press affairs.
"Relevant ministries should monitor the economic situation more thoroughly and ensure there isn't the slightest gap in the response for the stability of people's livelihoods," he said, according to Kim during a press briefing.
Yoon's remarks came a day after the won fell to the 1,330 won level against the U.S. dollar for the first time in more than 13 years amid prospects that the Federal Reserve will maintain its aggressive rate hike policy.
Customs data also showed the country posted a trade deficit of $10.2 billion during the first 20 days of August. If the current trend continues, the nation is likely to log a trade deficit for the fifth straight month in August due to high energy costs.
During the meeting, Yoon also instructed the government to take strong action against crimes capitalizing on rising interest rates that target ordinary and vulnerable citizens through private loans, and to draw up next year's budget in a financially sound manner through strict restructuring of expenditures, Kim said.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS, BLACKPINK nominated for 2022 MTV VMAs' group of year
-
(LEAD) Ex-ruling party chief files another lawsuit against leadership switch
-
Ex-ruling party chair takes swipe at Yoon amid legal action over leadership switch
-
(LEAD) DP drops party charter revision proposal
-
DP set on approving controversial 'bulletproof' party charter
-
Ex-ruling party chair takes swipe at Yoon amid legal action over leadership switch
-
(LEAD) Ex-ruling party chief files another lawsuit against leadership switch
-
(LEAD) DP drops party charter revision proposal
-
DP set on approving controversial 'bulletproof' party charter
-
(LEAD) Rallies to be banned around ex-President Moon's home
-
Yoon promises to prevent similar tragedies after deaths of mother, 2 daughters
-
Former Air Force chief, legal officer to be questioned in probe into suicide death of abused servicewoman
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea, U.S. kick off combined Ulchi Freedom Shield exercise
-
Presidential Security Service checks security around ex-President Park's home
-
N. Korea likely to conduct nuclear test before U.S. midterm elections: ex-spy chief