KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Aug. 23 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
POSCO CHEMICAL 159,000 DN 1,000
TaekwangInd 859,000 UP 5,000
SSANGYONGCNE 6,860 DN 80
KAL 25,300 DN 550
LG Corp. 81,700 DN 400
Daesang 22,750 DN 700
SKNetworks 4,190 DN 25
ORION Holdings 15,050 DN 400
AmoreG 33,700 DN 1,400
HyundaiMtr 189,000 0
Daewoong 24,450 DN 650
KCC 298,000 DN 4,000
SKBP 70,800 DN 2,600
CJ LOGISTICS 121,500 DN 3,500
SK hynix 93,600 DN 1,600
Youngpoong 585,000 DN 15,000
HyundaiEng&Const 45,600 DN 450
CUCKOO HOMESYS 30,000 DN 1,000
Hanwha 30,650 UP 150
SamsungF&MIns 198,500 DN 1,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 16,100 DN 650
Kogas 44,800 UP 2,600
DL 66,800 UP 600
HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,000 DN 500
KIA CORP. 77,400 0
DOOSAN 85,200 UP 2,400
Meritz Insurance 38,300 DN 400
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 70,200 DN 1,500
ShinhanGroup 35,300 DN 150
HITEJINRO 29,950 DN 650
Yuhan 55,700 DN 1,400
SLCORP 35,850 0
Boryung 10,350 DN 250
LOTTE Fine Chem 69,600 UP 400
HYUNDAI STEEL 32,250 DN 200
Shinsegae 215,000 DN 4,500
Nongshim 293,500 DN 7,500
SGBC 50,700 DN 1,200
Hyosung 73,700 DN 1,800
DB HiTek 43,300 DN 850
(MORE)
