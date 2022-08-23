Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2

All News 15:40 August 23, 2022

CJ 78,000 DN 2,400
LX INT 38,950 UP 1,550
DongkukStlMill 13,350 UP 50
TaihanElecWire 1,765 UP 10
Hyundai M&F INS 33,750 DN 650
LOTTE 38,900 DN 100
GCH Corp 18,800 DN 300
LotteChilsung 154,000 DN 5,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,500 DN 130
POSCO Holdings 248,000 DN 1,000
DB INSURANCE 62,000 DN 700
SamsungElec 59,100 DN 900
NHIS 9,790 DN 110
DongwonInd 230,500 DN 1,000
LS 66,300 UP 1,800
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES144500 UP6500
GC Corp 159,500 DN 4,000
GS E&C 29,900 DN 400
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 587,000 DN 13,000
KPIC 122,500 DN 2,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,430 DN 130
SKC 124,500 DN 3,500
GS Retail 24,500 DN 550
Ottogi 480,000 DN 9,000
MERITZ SECU 4,775 DN 115
HtlShilla 69,800 DN 1,900
Hanmi Science 39,850 DN 900
Hanssem 53,400 DN 1,400
F&F 144,500 DN 3,000
SamsungElecMech 134,000 DN 500
KSOE 94,600 UP 3,600
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 47,100 UP 1,700
MS IND 20,200 DN 550
OCI 132,000 UP 11,000
LS ELECTRIC 57,600 UP 1,500
KorZinc 571,000 DN 10,000
SamsungHvyInd 6,130 UP 230
HyundaiMipoDock 113,500 UP 5,000
IS DONGSEO 36,250 DN 450
S-Oil 99,100 UP 1,600
(MORE)

