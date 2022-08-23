KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
LG Innotek 324,000 DN 9,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 177,000 DN 2,000
HMM 22,050 DN 550
HYUNDAI WIA 68,500 UP 300
KumhoPetrochem 127,000 DN 3,500
SamsungSecu 33,750 DN 600
KG DONGBU STL 11,800 DN 450
SKTelecom 51,100 DN 300
HyundaiElev 27,650 DN 450
SAMSUNG SDS 129,500 DN 1,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 57,000 UP 1,100
KUMHOTIRE 3,480 DN 170
Mobis 211,000 DN 1,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 72,400 UP 2,100
S-1 59,300 DN 800
ZINUS 45,200 DN 1,200
Hanchem 224,500 UP 500
DWS 55,800 DN 1,100
KEPCO 20,900 DN 400
KT&G 82,100 DN 200
Doosan Enerbility 22,000 UP 700
Doosanfc 37,000 UP 250
ShinpoongPharm 26,500 DN 450
SAMSUNG LIFE 61,000 DN 1,100
Handsome 27,800 DN 850
ILJIN MATERIALS 69,800 DN 200
Asiana Airlines 14,400 DN 250
COWAY 62,700 DN 1,900
LOTTE SHOPPING 99,500 DN 2,000
IBK 9,570 DN 110
Hanon Systems 10,250 DN 150
SK 225,500 DN 4,000
DONGSUH 24,750 DN 550
SamsungEng 22,600 DN 250
SAMSUNG C&T 119,000 DN 2,000
PanOcean 5,330 DN 30
SAMSUNG CARD 31,450 DN 150
CheilWorldwide 22,200 DN 350
KT 39,150 UP 50
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL27500 DN850
BTS, BLACKPINK nominated for 2022 MTV VMAs' group of year
(LEAD) Ex-ruling party chief files another lawsuit against leadership switch
Ex-ruling party chair takes swipe at Yoon amid legal action over leadership switch
(LEAD) DP drops party charter revision proposal
DP set on approving controversial 'bulletproof' party charter
(LEAD) Rallies to be banned around ex-President Moon's home
Yoon promises to prevent similar tragedies after deaths of mother, 2 daughters
Former Air Force chief, legal officer to be questioned in probe into suicide death of abused servicewoman
(2nd LD) S. Korea, U.S. kick off combined Ulchi Freedom Shield exercise
N. Korea likely to conduct nuclear test before U.S. midterm elections: ex-spy chief
Presidential Security Service checks security around ex-President Park's home