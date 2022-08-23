KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
LOTTE TOUR 11,050 DN 400
LG Uplus 12,050 DN 150
HANATOUR SERVICE 49,350 DN 400
COSMAX 61,600 DN 2,700
KIWOOM 83,200 DN 1,500
NCsoft 363,500 DN 9,000
DSME 21,550 UP 850
HDSINFRA 5,580 DN 70
DWEC 5,140 DN 80
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 27,700 UP 450
CJ CheilJedang 404,000 DN 8,500
KEPCO KPS 42,800 UP 800
LG H&H 678,000 DN 23,000
LGCHEM 620,000 DN 19,000
Kangwonland 26,200 DN 400
KEPCO E&C 72,700 DN 200
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 50,300 DN 300
LG Display 15,250 DN 600
HYUNDAI ROTEM 26,800 UP 550
LGELECTRONICS 98,200 DN 1,800
Celltrion 194,000 DN 6,000
NAVER 241,000 DN 4,500
TKG Huchems 22,150 UP 1,350
DAEWOONG PHARM 170,500 0
HYUNDAIDEPTST 62,900 DN 600
Kakao 74,800 DN 200
KIH 57,900 DN 1,300
GS 45,050 UP 650
LIG Nex1 94,200 UP 3,000
Fila Holdings 30,000 DN 300
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 175,500 DN 2,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 37,750 DN 50
HANWHA LIFE 2,305 DN 25
AMOREPACIFIC 123,000 DN 4,000
FOOSUNG 16,500 UP 100
SK Innovation 202,500 DN 2,500
POONGSAN 28,100 DN 750
KBFinancialGroup 49,000 DN 750
Hansae 16,250 DN 450
Youngone Corp 43,800 DN 1,800
(MORE)
-
BTS, BLACKPINK nominated for 2022 MTV VMAs' group of year
-
(LEAD) Ex-ruling party chief files another lawsuit against leadership switch
-
Ex-ruling party chair takes swipe at Yoon amid legal action over leadership switch
-
(LEAD) DP drops party charter revision proposal
-
DP set on approving controversial 'bulletproof' party charter
-
-
-
-
-
(LEAD) Rallies to be banned around ex-President Moon's home
-
Yoon promises to prevent similar tragedies after deaths of mother, 2 daughters
-
Former Air Force chief, legal officer to be questioned in probe into suicide death of abused servicewoman
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea, U.S. kick off combined Ulchi Freedom Shield exercise
-
N. Korea likely to conduct nuclear test before U.S. midterm elections: ex-spy chief
-
Presidential Security Service checks security around ex-President Park's home