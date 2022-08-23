KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
CSWIND 65,400 UP 2,300
GKL 15,300 DN 50
KOLON IND 51,500 DN 500
HanmiPharm 299,000 DN 7,000
SD Biosensor 34,950 DN 1,100
Meritz Financial 30,500 DN 450
BNK Financial Group 6,670 DN 80
emart 100,500 DN 1,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY372 00 DN1500
KOLMAR KOREA 37,500 DN 1,450
PIAM 36,150 DN 550
HANJINKAL 58,400 DN 1,600
CHONGKUNDANG 86,600 DN 2,000
DoubleUGames 39,050 DN 1,150
MANDO 53,400 DN 700
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 829,000 DN 22,000
Doosan Bobcat 34,450 UP 950
H.S.ENTERPRISE 12,750 DN 600
Netmarble 63,200 DN 2,300
KRAFTON 243,500 DN 9,000
HD HYUNDAI 60,400 UP 500
ORION 101,500 DN 4,500
ILJIN HYSOLUS 33,450 DN 900
HANWHA SYSTEMS 14,900 0
BGF Retail 162,500 DN 7,000
SKCHEM 96,400 DN 1,400
HDC-OP 12,200 DN 250
HYOSUNG TNC 309,000 DN 1,500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 398,500 DN 8,000
HANILCMT 14,500 DN 100
SKBS 109,000 DN 3,500
WooriFinancialGroup 12,050 DN 150
KakaoBank 27,800 DN 250
HYBE 172,500 DN 11,500
SK ie technology 84,500 DN 3,300
LG Energy Solution 445,000 UP 2,500
DL E&C 40,300 DN 1,000
kakaopay 64,300 DN 400
K Car 20,500 DN 400
SKSQUARE 40,400 DN 800
(END)
-
BTS, BLACKPINK nominated for 2022 MTV VMAs' group of year
-
(LEAD) Ex-ruling party chief files another lawsuit against leadership switch
-
Ex-ruling party chair takes swipe at Yoon amid legal action over leadership switch
-
(LEAD) DP drops party charter revision proposal
-
DP set on approving controversial 'bulletproof' party charter
-
Ex-ruling party chair takes swipe at Yoon amid legal action over leadership switch
-
(LEAD) Ex-ruling party chief files another lawsuit against leadership switch
-
(LEAD) DP drops party charter revision proposal
-
DP set on approving controversial 'bulletproof' party charter
-
(LEAD) Rallies to be banned around ex-President Moon's home
-
Yoon promises to prevent similar tragedies after deaths of mother, 2 daughters
-
Former Air Force chief, legal officer to be questioned in probe into suicide death of abused servicewoman
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea, U.S. kick off combined Ulchi Freedom Shield exercise
-
N. Korea likely to conduct nuclear test before U.S. midterm elections: ex-spy chief
-
Presidential Security Service checks security around ex-President Park's home