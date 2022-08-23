S. Korean Bond Yields on Aug. 23, 2022
All News 16:47 August 23, 2022
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 2.990 2.961 +2.9
2-year TB 3.256 3.208 +4.8
3-year TB 3.281 3.245 +3.6
10-year TB 3.361 3.342 +1.9
2-year MSB 3.243 3.194 +4.9
3-year CB (AA-) 4.270 4.235 +3.5
91-day CD 2.760 2.760 0.0
