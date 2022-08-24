Hyundai, Kia recall over 280,000 cars in U.S. over fire risk
By Byun Duk-kun
WASHINGTON, Aug. 23 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor America and Kia America are recalling more than 280,000 cars sold in North America for potential fire risks, the U.S. Department of Transportation said Tuesday.
The recalls involve 245,030 Model Year 2020-2022 Hyundai Palisade sport utility vehicles and 36,417 Model Year 2020-2022 Kia Telluride SUVs.
"An accessory tow hitch sold through dealerships may allow moisture into the harness module, causing a short circuit. In some cases, an electrical short can cause a vehicle fire while driving or while parked and turned off," the department said of the reason for the recalls.
No fires, crashes or injuries related to the problem have been reported in the U.S., it added.
The department said the automakers are still developing repairs for the recalls, and that owners of the affected vehicles are advised to park their cars outside and away from homes and other structures until their cars have been repaired.
"When a repair is available, all owners of vehicles potentially equipped with affected trailer hitch wiring harnesses will be notified by mail with instructions to bring their vehicles to a Hyundai or Kia dealer," it said.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)
