(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Aug. 24)

However, China recently mentioned the "Three Noes and One Restriction" policy in connection with the THAAD issue and "five things both sides should do certainly." It went too far from the standpoint of interference in the domestic affairs of a sovereign country. The missile defense system is a matter of security-related sovereignty. China argues that the Moon Jae-in administration promised not to install additional THAAD missiles, not to join the US missile defense network and not to get involved in a possible tripartite military alliance with the US and Japan. Lately, the country made a new argument that the Moon administration promised to limit the operation of the existing THAAD missiles in South Korea.