(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Aug. 24)

Against this backdrop, the new Yoon Suk-yeol administration has vowed to strengthen the country's alliance with the U.S. to ensure its security amid growing military threats from North Korea. Of course, this does not necessarily mean that a better alliance with America comes at the cost of Seoul-Beijing ties. In reality, however, South Korea is increasingly forced to choose between the U.S. and China because the G2 powers are in fiercer competition for greater regional and global hegemony.